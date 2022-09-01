Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $865.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

