AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 190,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,469. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $396.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in AxoGen by 7.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AxoGen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 558,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AxoGen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

