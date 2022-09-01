Babylons (BABI) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Babylons (BABI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Babylons coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Babylons has a market capitalization of $578,070.76 and approximately $58,752.00 worth of Babylons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Babylons has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
About Babylons
Babylons’ official Twitter account is @BabylonsNFT.
