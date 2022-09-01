Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 8,293 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $36,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in MarketAxess by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MKTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.53. 6,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,232. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $487.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.77.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.22.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.