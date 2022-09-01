Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,842,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 526,852 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $167,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 448 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 304,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.