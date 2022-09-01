Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,781 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

