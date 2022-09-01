Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $343.04 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867,760 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $343,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.35. 168,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,743. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

