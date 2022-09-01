Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,604,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,806,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 116,811 shares of company stock worth $4,389,368 and sold 326,000 shares worth $12,467,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 153,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.