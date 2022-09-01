Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 132,820 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,820 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of HP worth $50,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of HP by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Price Performance

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 548,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.