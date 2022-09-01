Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 390,331 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390,331 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $258,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.77. 26,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,064. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

