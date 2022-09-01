Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 558,640 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558,640 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.42% of Paychex worth $205,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.86. 45,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

