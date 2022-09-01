Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 941,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 67.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.40. 157,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

