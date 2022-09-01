Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.