Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Up 3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
