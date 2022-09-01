Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.70

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Banc of California Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.2% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 462,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

