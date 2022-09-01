Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Boosts Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL makes up 2.5% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $3,620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $2,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 85.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

