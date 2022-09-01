Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys New Holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,767,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mandiant by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,072,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,739,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,615,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Mandiant Stock Performance

MNDT stock remained flat at $22.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandiant Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

