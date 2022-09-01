Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 19,000 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 510,049 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after buying an additional 494,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

NYSE ING traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 296,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,784. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.