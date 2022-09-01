Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,436,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,736,000 after acquiring an additional 150,389 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $138.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,616. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

