Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $43.37 Million in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 506,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,365,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 14.9% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

