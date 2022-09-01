Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 176,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 899,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 138,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,200. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays decreased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.