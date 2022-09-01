Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 2,394 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 310,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,660,301. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

