Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 547 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $412.41. 15,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,216. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

