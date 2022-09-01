Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 800 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.57. 5,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

