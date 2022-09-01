Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 534,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:BMA opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $902.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMA. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

