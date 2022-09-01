Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.35. 28,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 454,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
