Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.35. 28,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 454,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.