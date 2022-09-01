Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1649 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.
About Bangkok Bank Public
