Bank of America Begins Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.