Bank of America Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Buy”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
SCGLY stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
