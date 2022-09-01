Bank of America Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Buy”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

SCGLY stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

