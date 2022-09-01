Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Banyan Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Banyan Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banyan Acquisition by 16.4% in the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter worth $298,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

