BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at BARK

In related news, Director Jim Mcginty acquired 20,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky purchased 91,832 shares of BARK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim Mcginty purchased 20,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 222,996 shares of company stock worth $447,596 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BARK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BARK by 30.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 830,317 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in BARK by 27,905.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 3,013,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BARK by 839.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARK Price Performance

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of BARK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,657. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.02.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Further Reading

