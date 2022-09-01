Base Protocol (BASE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,458.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $478,297.65 and $11,458.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

