Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 351.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 130.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,867,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

