Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.76% of Beazer Homes USA worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of BZH opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $445.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

