Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,005.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $124.75.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
