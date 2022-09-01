Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,005.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $124.75.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

