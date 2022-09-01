Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Benson Hill Price Performance

NYSE BHIL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $660.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.