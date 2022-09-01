Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.95% from the stock’s current price.

Eurocell Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Eurocell stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 153.50 ($1.85). The company had a trading volume of 51,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,660. The firm has a market cap of £172.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.18. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

