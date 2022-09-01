Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Best Buy Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 176.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.