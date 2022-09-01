Bezoge Earth Hits One Day Volume of $148,282.00 (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Bezoge Earth has a total market cap of $53.35 million and approximately $148,282.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028687 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084066 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00040999 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Profile

Bezoge Earth is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezoge Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

