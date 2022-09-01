BiFi (BIFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144,123.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. BiFi has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $144,123.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiFi has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00095310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00261571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024385 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002634 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

