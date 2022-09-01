Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Big Lots Trading Down 14.6 %

NYSE BIG opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $594.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the period.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.