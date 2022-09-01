Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 7071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
Recommended Stories
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.