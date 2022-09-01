Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 7071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

