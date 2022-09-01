BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BigCommerce Stock Up 2.1 %

BIGC stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

