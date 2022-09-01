BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BIOLASE Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.48. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 783,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

