Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $30.20 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $20,106.01 on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $384.80 billion and $30.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00580811 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00261191 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017737 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003493 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,138,750 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.