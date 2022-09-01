BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Up 244.3% This Week

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $19.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 244.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,993,937 coins and its circulating supply is 5,782,483 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

