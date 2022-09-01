BitDAO Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $52.19 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

