BitShares Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $635,899.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00095670 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00030952 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00021387 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001445 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00262605 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024584 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
