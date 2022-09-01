Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 65000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

