BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Up 0.6 %

BL stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.